Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Explodes for 142 yards

Diggs caught seven of eight targets for 142 yards during Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.

Diggs led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards on the day, with a large chunk of his production coming on a 66-yard catch to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He stepped up as a go-to option after Adam Thielen left injured early on in the contest and exceeded 100 receiving yards for the third time in four games. Diggs makes for a fine fantasy option heading into Thursday's home matchup against the Redskins, and his stock could rise furthermore if Thielen is forced to miss the contest.