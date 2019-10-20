Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Explodes for 142 yards
Diggs caught seven of eight targets for 142 yards during Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.
Diggs led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards on the day, with a large chunk of his production coming on a 66-yard catch to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He stepped up as a go-to option after Adam Thielen left injured early on in the contest and exceeded 100 receiving yards for the third time in four games. Diggs makes for a fine fantasy option heading into Thursday's home matchup against the Redskins, and his stock could rise furthermore if Thielen is forced to miss the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...