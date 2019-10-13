Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Explodes for best game of season

Diggs secured seven of 11 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 18 yards.

The breakout game the Vikings, Diggs and fantasy managers had all been waiting for finally came for the speedy receiver, who got his day off to an outstanding start by shaking loose for touchdown receptions of 62 and 51 yards in the second quarter. Just as important, albeit not as spectacular, was Diggs' 11-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter, which extended Minnesota's lead to 31-20 at the time. The targets, yardage and touchdown tally were all high-water marks on the season for Diggs, who also equaled the season-best seven receptions he'd managed in Week 4 against the Bears. Diggs will look to build on his second 100-yard game in the last three contests when he tangles with the Lions secondary in Week 7.