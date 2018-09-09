Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds end zone in Week 1 win
Diggs brought in three of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown while also gaining eight yards on his sole rush in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Diggs and new signal caller Kirk Cousins connected on a pretty 22-yard touchdown down the left sideline early in the second quarter, capping off a six-play 53-yard march. The only mildly concerning aspect of Diggs' afternoon was that his six targets were only half of fellow receiver and team pacesetter Adam Thielen's 12 looks, but a one-game sample is naturally too small to draw many conclusions from. The fact that Diggs and a quarterback that he's presumably still developing chemistry with were able to connect for a Week 1 score certainly offers plenty of reason for optimism heading into the Vikings' Week 2 divisional matchup against the Packers.
