Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds paydirt in Week 15

Diggs caught five of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.

Diggs did most of his work near the line of scrimmage, with the exception of a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That trip to the end zone was only his second since Week 3, as Diggs has clearly been eclipsed by Adam Thielen on the wide receiver depth chart. The third-year man out of Maryland has beefed up his PPR value over the past two weeks, though, snagging 11 throws in that span.