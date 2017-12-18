Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds paydirt in Week 15
Diggs caught five of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.
Diggs did most of his work near the line of scrimmage, with the exception of a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That trip to the end zone was only his second since Week 3, as Diggs has clearly been eclipsed by Adam Thielen on the wide receiver depth chart. The third-year man out of Maryland has beefed up his PPR value over the past two weeks, though, snagging 11 throws in that span.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Six catches in Week 14 loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Just two receptions in win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Salvages day with late 37-yard reception•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet in Week 11 win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores against Washington•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.