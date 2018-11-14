Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Full practice Wednesday
Diggs (rib) practiced fully Wednesday.
Held out of the Vikings' previous game Week 9 against the Lions due to a rib injury, Diggs is healthy on the other side of the team's Week 10 bye. In conjunction with handling every practice rep Wednesday, he told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he was confident he "will play" Sunday at Chicago. With his ribs back to 100 percent, Diggs will take aim at a Bears defense that has allowed 8.2 YPT and eight touchdowns to wide receivers in nine games this season.
