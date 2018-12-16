Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Gets 7th receiving score

Diggs caught four of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown while adding a nine-yard carry in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.

Diggs opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown just 3:20 into the contest, but he was pretty quiet the rest of the way as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for just 215 yards. While Diggs has been held below 50 receiving yards twice in the past three games, he preceded this mediocre stretch with 322 yards over the previous three weeks and has four touchdowns over the past six games. Owners who have ridden him this far should continue to stick with Diggs against the Lions in Week 16.