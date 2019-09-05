Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Gets limited tag Thursday

Diggs (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Seen with a helmet while going through individual drills, Diggs made his presence felt on the practice field one day removed from sitting out entirely. Perhaps the Vikings are easing him into Week 1 prep with the health of his hamstring in mind, but his listing on Friday's injury report will forecast his odds to play Sunday against the Falcons.

