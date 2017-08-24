Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Getting more time as outside receiver
Adam Thielen has spent more time in the slot in the Vikings' three-receiver formations during training camp with Diggs moving into more of an outside role, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Digss was used frequently in the slot last season, but the move outside could help as he may be Minnesota's best deep threat. Still, it's also possible he and Diggs will frequently switch slot and outside positions to confuse defenses.
