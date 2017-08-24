Play

Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Getting more time as outside receiver

Adam Thielen has spent more time in the slot in the Vikings' three-receiver formations during training camp with Diggs moving into more of an outside role, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Digss was used frequently in the slot last season, but the move outside could help as he may be Minnesota's best deep threat. Still, it's also possible he and Diggs will frequently switch slot and outside positions to confuse defenses.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories