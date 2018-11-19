Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Goes off in loss
Diggs caught 13 passes (18 targets) for 126 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.
The Vikings abandoned the run game after falling behind in the first half, and it was Diggs who was the main beneficiary of Kirk Cousins' late offensive surge. The 24-year-old has now turned in back-to-back 100-plus yard games with a touchdown in each (not counting the game he missed due to a rib injury). This recent stretch shows off Diggs' boom potential, but he still has a lower floor than fellow wideout Adam Thielen if we look at the season as a whole. Still, both wide receivers are are must-starts in virtually any matchup.
