Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Goes off in second half
Diggs caught all five of his targets for 121 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-23 win over Denver.
Diggs had his lone target of the first half called back for a penalty and so he was a blank slate heading into the second half. The Vikings did well to get him into rhythm early early and, though fans might have questioned why Diggs was being given such generous cushions, he showed why midway through the fourth quarter when he burned the secondary on a double move for a 54-yard touchdown. Diggs has five touchdowns this season, but has scored them all in three games -- leaving himself scoreless in eight other contests. While that may be frustrating to fans, he has topped 100 yards in three of those eight contests and figures to continue to be fed the ball so long as Adam Thielen (hamstring) is out of the lineup. Next up, after the bye, is Seattle's 27th-ranked pass defense.
