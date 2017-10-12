Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Gone from practice Thursday

Diggs (groin) wasn't present for the Vikings' practice Thursday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Diggs was presumably receiving treatment in the locker room for the second straight day while his teammates took the field for practice. While Diggs' lack of practice time this week is somewhat discouraging for his chances of playing Sunday against the Packers, the receiver indicated Wednesday that he doesn't expect to miss any time because of the groin injury, which he sustained in Monday's win over the Bears. He'll need to demonstrate progress on some level during the Vikings' final practice of the week Friday before fantasy owners can justify keeping him active with confidence in Week 6.