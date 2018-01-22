Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Grabs eight passes versus Eagles

Diggs caught eight of 12 targets for 70 yards during Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Eagles.

Diggs tied for the team lead in targets, but he made just one play longer than 14 yards and wound up averaging just 8.8 yards per catch. The third-year wideout's usage was slightly down during the regular season, but he still managed 849 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns, not to mention his terrific game-winning catch in the NFC divisional round. Diggs has emerged as one of the bright young receivers in the NFL and will look to take another leap in 2018 as he plays out his rookie contract.