Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Has slow day

Diggs caught three of five targets for 33 yards and added a nine-yard run during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Cardinals.

It was a season low in targets for Diggs, who came into Sunday averaging seven catches off of 11 targets per game. It's probably safe to write Sunday off as a blip, but it warrants mentioning that the Vikings dropped back on just 54 percent of snaps on Sunday as compared 71 percent heading into the week. It is unclear whether that's a sign of things to come or if Diggs' targets are in jeopardy. He has an opportunity to rebound on Sunday against a Jets pass defense that ranks in the middle of the pack this season.