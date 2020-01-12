Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Hauls in TD in loss to Niners
Diggs caught two of five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.
He hauled in the Vikings' only TD of the day on a 41-yard strike from Kirk Cousins late in the first quarter, but the game mostly belonged to the Niners after that. Diggs finished the 2019 regular season with a career-high 1,130 yards, but he was used far more as a deep threat than he was in 2018 -- he caught 63 passes on 94 targets, a significant drop from the 102 grabs on 149 targets he saw in 2018, but made up for it by nearly doubling his YPT to 12.0. Signed through 2023, Diggs should remain a key part of the Minnesota passing game again next year.
