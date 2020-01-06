Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check by Saints
Diggs caught two of three targets for 19 yards and carried twice for eight additional yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.
Diggs saw his fair share of defensive coverage and struggled to get free against a talented New Orleans secondary. He didn't draw many targets and did little with the ones he did secure, recording a long gain of 10 yards on five touches. Still, Diggs converted a couple of big third downs and helped his team pull off an improbable road upset. He'll face another tough matchup next Saturday against the 49ers, but he should be involved nonetheless.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.