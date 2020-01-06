Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check by Saints

Diggs caught two of three targets for 19 yards and carried twice for eight additional yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.

Diggs saw his fair share of defensive coverage and struggled to get free against a talented New Orleans secondary. He didn't draw many targets and did little with the ones he did secure, recording a long gain of 10 yards on five touches. Still, Diggs converted a couple of big third downs and helped his team pull off an improbable road upset. He'll face another tough matchup next Saturday against the 49ers, but he should be involved nonetheless.