Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check versus Bills

Diggs caught four of 10 targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Bills.

Although Diggs saw double-digit targets as the Vikings abandoned the run early, he managed a long gain of just seven yards while finishing with his lowest yardage total since Week 5 of the 2017 season. It was a disappointing outing for Diggs, who entered this seemingly favorable matchup with 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns already to his name this year. On a positive note, he seems destined for a healthy target share each time out and should be heavily utilized again next week against the Rams.