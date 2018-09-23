Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check versus Bills
Diggs caught four of 10 targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Bills.
Although Diggs saw double-digit targets as the Vikings abandoned the run early, he managed a long gain of just seven yards while finishing with his lowest yardage total since Week 5 of the 2017 season. It was a disappointing outing for Diggs, who entered this seemingly favorable matchup with 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns already to his name this year. On a positive note, he seems destined for a healthy target share each time out and should be heavily utilized again next week against the Rams.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds end zone in Week 1 win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Draws eight targets from Cousins•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not wearing pads Monday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores TD in preseason win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Signing five-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.