Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held out of practice
Diggs (groin) was a nonparticipant during Wednesday's practice.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal earlier Wednesday when the media inquired about Diggs' availability for Sunday's game against Baltimore. The wideout didn't practice at all last week and still wasn't ready to take the field Wednesday. With Michael Floyd (hamstring) also held out of the session, the Vikings may have to turn to Jarius Wright as a No. 3 receiver Sunday behind Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell.
