Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held out with hamstring injury

Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

In a surprise development at the start of Wednesday's session, Diggs was the sole Viking not in uniform. With a hamstring injury in tow, it'll be interesting to see how he progresses through the remainder of Week 1 preparations. If he indeed is limited or can't suit up Sunday against the Falcons, Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson and Josh Doctson would be in line for targets behind top wide receiver Adam Thielen.

