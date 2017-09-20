Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held to two catches in Week 2
Diggs caught two passes for 27 yards in the Vikings' loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The absence of Sam Bradford (knee) paired with a more difficult matchup for the Minnesota offense limited the output of Diggs, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook, after the trio produced big numbers at home against the Saints in the season opener. Diggs was targeted a team-high six times, but that equaled the number of looks for Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, and Laquon Treadwell. Bradford's status for Week 3 is still up in the air, opening the door for Case Keenum to be under center for the second straight week.
