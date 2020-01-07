Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Idle Tuesday with illness
Diggs wasn't in attendance for Tuesday's walk-through practice due to an illness, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After defeating the Saints in overtime Sunday, the Vikings are holding only a light workout to begin the week, as the team faces a quick turnaround for Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the 49ers. So long as Diggs returns to practice in some fashion Wednesday and/or Thursday, he'll likely enter the game without a designation.
