Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Idle Tuesday with illness

Diggs wasn't in attendance for Tuesday's walk-through practice due to an illness, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After defeating the Saints in overtime Sunday, the Vikings are holding only a light workout to begin the week, as the team faces a quick turnaround for Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the 49ers. So long as Diggs returns to practice in some fashion Wednesday and/or Thursday, he'll likely enter the game without a designation.

