Vikings' Stefon Diggs: In serious danger of sitting out
Vikings wideout Aldrick Robinson hinted Friday that Diggs (ribs) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "With Stefon out, a lot of guys are going to play more," Robinson said after Friday's practice. "Me, [Laquon Treadwell] and [Brandon Zylstra] -- all of us are going to play more."
Diggs reportedly took part in the early portion of Friday's practice, but he left the field early and was then listed as 'questionable' on the final injury report. While we shouldn't jump to conclusions on the basis of one comment from a teammate, it's at least interesting to hear Robinson talking as if Diggs won't be available. The final decision should be revealed no later than Sunday at around 11:30 AM ET when the Vikings release their inactive list. Robinson, Treadwell and tight end Kyle Rudolph would be the obvious candidates to take on vacated targets in the event of a Diggs absence, considering Adam Thielen can't go too much higher than his current mark of 12 per game. Diggs ranks seventh in the league with an average of 10.6.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Appears limited at practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'Absolutely' expects to play•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice with rib injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not seen at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...