Vikings' Stefon Diggs: In serious danger of sitting out

Vikings wideout Aldrick Robinson hinted Friday that Diggs (ribs) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "With Stefon out, a lot of guys are going to play more," Robinson said after Friday's practice. "Me, [Laquon Treadwell] and [Brandon Zylstra] -- all of us are going to play more."

Diggs reportedly took part in the early portion of Friday's practice, but he left the field early and was then listed as 'questionable' on the final injury report. While we shouldn't jump to conclusions on the basis of one comment from a teammate, it's at least interesting to hear Robinson talking as if Diggs won't be available. The final decision should be revealed no later than Sunday at around 11:30 AM ET when the Vikings release their inactive list. Robinson, Treadwell and tight end Kyle Rudolph would be the obvious candidates to take on vacated targets in the event of a Diggs absence, considering Adam Thielen can't go too much higher than his current mark of 12 per game. Diggs ranks seventh in the league with an average of 10.6.