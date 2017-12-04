Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Just two receptions in win

Diggs had two receptions for 32 yards on five targets in Sunday's win at Atlanta. He also had one carry for five yards.

Diggs appeared to have a favorable matchup with several Atlanta secondary members hurt, but neither Diggs nor Adam Thielen figured prominently in the win as the passing game spread the ball around and the Vikings had success on the ground. Diggs also could have had a bigger day except a long reception was barely ruled out of bounds.