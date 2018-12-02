Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Knee swells overnight
Diggs, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, had his injured left knee swell overnight and now needs to test it before the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff before it's determined if he'll play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Diggs missed the first two days of practice this week before getting on the field Friday, albeit on a limited basis. It looked like he was on track to play as a result, but he now appears to be a true game-time decision. Check Diggs' status when the Vikings release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
