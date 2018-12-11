Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Leads team through air

Diggs caught four of six targets for 76 yards in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks. He also rushed once for five yards.

Diggs' performance was highlighted by a 48-yard reception during the second half. Prior to that, the Vikings offense struggled mightily to move the ball and ultimately didn't muster any points until its final drive. Nonetheless, Diggs ended the evening as Minnesota's leader in the passing game, topping the 75-yard plateau for the fourth time in his last five games despite playing through a lingering knee ailment. The wideout will look to keep his strong stretch going Week 15 versus the Dolphins.