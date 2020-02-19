Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Likely staying in Minnesota
Diggs isn't likely to be traded this offseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Diggs has a penchant for posting cryptic Tweets that have led to speculation he isn't happy in Minnesota, a sentiment that first gained steam in October after he skipped a practice. His frustration may have been related to the team's run-heavy offense, something that fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen also took issue with. The Vikings quickly found a better balance and won eight of their next 11 games to secure a playoff berth, with Kirk Cousins averaging 260.7 passing yards and 2.1 passing touchdowns in that stretch. Diggs averaged 4.5 catches for 83.7 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.8 targets during the same 11-game span, relying on long gains rather than the steady stream of short passes he'd seen in previous seasons. His average depth of target for the year was 14.9 yards, up from 8.8 in 2018 and 11.5 in 2017. Assuming Diggs isn't traded, it will be interesting to see if new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak continues to use the 26-year-old as a regular deep threat or returns him to his more possession-based role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is looking back at what was a lackluster year for the 2019 rookie TEs, as better...
-
Dynasty WR Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings says an unstable quarterback situation increases the risk for Keenan Allen and...
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...