Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Likely staying with Vikings

Diggs isn't likely to be traded this offseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Diggs has a penchant for posting vague/cryptic tweets, which have led to speculation he isn't happy in Minnesota, a story that first gained steam in October after he skipped a practice. His frustration may have been related to the team's run-heavy offense, something that fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen also took issue with. The Vikings quickly found a better balance and won eight of their next 11 games to secure a playoff berth, with Kirk Cousins averaging 260.7 passing yards and 2.1 passing touchdowns in that stretch. Diggs averaged 4.5 catches for 83.7 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.8 targets during the same 11-game span, relying on long gains rather than the steady stream of short passes he'd seen in previous seasons. His average depth of target (aDOT) for the year was 14.9 yards, up from 8.8 in 2018 and 11.5 in 2017. Assuming Diggs isn't traded, it will be interesting to see if new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak continues to use the 26-year-old as a regular deep threat or returns him to his more possession-based role.