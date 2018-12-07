Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited again Friday

Diggs (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

If his practice regimen the last two weeks is any indication, the Vikings may keep Diggs on a maintenance plan as long as he's tending to a knee injury. In the sole game in which he played through the issue, he reeled in five of six targets for 49 yards Week 13 at New England. If he does the same Monday in Seattle, he'll face the league's 19th-ranked pass defense (250.7 yards per game).

More News
Our Latest Stories