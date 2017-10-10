Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited by groin injury
Diggs had just one reception for four yards on four targets in Monday's win over Chicago as he struggled with a groin injury during the game.
Diggs left the game due to a groin injury and was being worked on by trainers for a long stretch of the game. He played 50 snaps on offense, compared to 68 for Adam Thielen, according to Pro Football Focus. He was able to finish the game on offense, so hopefully that indicates this is a minor issue.
