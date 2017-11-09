Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited practice Thursday
Diggs (tooth) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Diggs returned from a groin injury in time for the Vikings' last game before a Week 9 bye, hauling in four of six passes for 27 yards against the Browns in London. He was subsequently absent from the injury report Wednesday, so Thursday's limited showing is likely a temporary concern. No matter, his status will continue to be monitored as the weekend draws closer.
