Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Listed as non-participant

Diggs (ribs) is listed as a non-participant on the Friday injury report, with a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Diggs was spotted around the practice field Friday morning but apparently didn't do enough to warrant a 'limited' designation. It's another hint he's on the wrong side of questionable -- something previously hinted at by teammate Aldrick Robinson, who said he and the other Minnesota wideouts are preparing to play more snaps. It now seems Diggs likely will be on the list when the Vikings release their inactives at approximately 11:30 AM ET on Sunday. Robinson and Laquon Treadwell would be positioned to take on most of the vacated snaps, with Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph likely doing the heavy lifting in terms of target volume.