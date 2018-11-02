Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Listed as non-participant
Diggs (ribs) is listed as a non-participant on the Friday injury report, with a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diggs was spotted around the practice field Friday morning but apparently didn't do enough to warrant a 'limited' designation. It's another hint he's on the wrong side of questionable -- something previously hinted at by teammate Aldrick Robinson, who said he and the other Minnesota wideouts are preparing to play more snaps. It now seems Diggs likely will be on the list when the Vikings release their inactives at approximately 11:30 AM ET on Sunday. Robinson and Laquon Treadwell would be positioned to take on most of the vacated snaps, with Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph likely doing the heavy lifting in terms of target volume.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: In serious danger of sitting out•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Appears limited at practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'Absolutely' expects to play•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice with rib injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...