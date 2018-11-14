Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Logs full practice
Diggs (rib) practiced fully Wednesday.
Held out of the Vikings' previous game Week 9 against the Lions due to a rib injury, Diggs is healthy on the other side of Minnesota's Week 10 bye. In conjunction with handling every practice rep Wednesday, the wideout told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he was confident he "will play" Sunday at Chicago. With his ribs back to 100 percent, Diggs will take aim at a Bears defense that has allowed 8.2 yards per target and eight touchdowns to wide receivers in nine games this season.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to play this week•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not playing Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Listed as non-participant•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: In serious danger of sitting out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...