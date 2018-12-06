Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Logs limited practice Thursday

Diggs (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After one capped practice, Diggs has already matched his activity level from a week ago, when we went on to be active at New England and haul in five of his six targets for 49 yards. The target count equaled his second fewest of the season, so the fact he appears healthier this week could result in an increase in looks. Assuming he staves off the issue and suits up Sunday in Seattle, Diggs will be looking to produce against a defense that has allowed 8.4 YPT and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.

