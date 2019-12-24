Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Lone bright spot in loss
Diggs caught three of four targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-10 loss to the Packers. He also threw an incomplete pass on a failed trick play.
Diggs gave his team a 10-3 lead with a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but it was all downhill from there, as Green Bay scored the next 20 points. He easily led the Vikings in receiving yards, as no teammate finished with more than 31. The 26-year-old receiver has 1,130 yards and six touchdowns heading into the Week 17 finale against Chicago, with half of those touchdowns coming in Week 6 against the Eagles.
