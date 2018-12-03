Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Makes five catches

Diggs (knee) caught all five of his targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.

Diggs' availability was in question due to a nagging knee injury, but he progressed well enough during the week to suit up. He clearly wasn't at his best, but he still led the team in receiving yardage, though that was more a reflection of his team's inability to generate much offense through the air. Diggs will have an extra day to recuperate before next Monday's matchup with the Seahawks and should be on track to play, barring any setbacks during the week.