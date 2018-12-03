Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Makes five catches
Diggs (knee) caught all five of his targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.
Diggs' availability was in question due to a nagging knee injury, but he progressed well enough during the week to suit up. He clearly wasn't at his best, but he still led the team in receiving yardage, though that was more a reflection of his team's inability to generate much offense through the air. Diggs will have an extra day to recuperate before next Monday's matchup with the Seahawks and should be on track to play, barring any setbacks during the week.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Will play through knee injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Knee swells overnight•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: On track to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Remains confident in availability•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Spotted with helmet at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...