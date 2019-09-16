Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Makes most of lone catch

Diggs caught one of seven targets for a 49-yard touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers.

Although Diggs struggled to hook up with Kirk Cousins for most of the day, the two did connect on a beautiful deep ball which resulted in a score in the fourth quarter. While the touchdown strike is indicative of Diggs' ability, it is somewhat concerning from a fantasy perspective that he's only made three receptions for 86 yards through the first two games of the season. He will have the opportunity to make more of an impact next Sunday in a home matchup with the Raiders.

