Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Makes three catches
Diggs caught three of four targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.
Faced with a favorable matchup, Diggs finished fourth on the team in catches while tying for third in targets and receiving yardage. He wasn't used often as the Vikings passed just 27 times, which surely isn't what he predicted after making his frustrations known for his lack of involvement before he skipped practice and meetings this past Wednesday. Diggs will face a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Eagles, but the circumstances surrounding him of late seem to be putting a large damper on his fantasy value.
