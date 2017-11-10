Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Merely dealing with root canal

Diggs (tooth) had a root canal earlier this week and will be fine for Sunday's road game against the Redskins, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Friday that Diggs is merely dealing with a dental issue that won't threaten his game availability. The third-year wideout returned from a groin injury in a Week 9 win over the Browns, catching four of six targets for 27 yards. Coming out of a bye week, Diggs should be back at full strength for a tough matchup with Washington cornerbacks Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland.