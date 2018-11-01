Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses another practice Thursday
Diggs (ribs) was held out of practice Thursday.
Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Diggs wasn't in pads Thursday but threw passes to fellow wide receivers during individual drills. Such activity wasn't enough for the Vikings to bump Diggs to a limited participant, leaving just one more session to make his presence felt this week. Even if he doesn't log a single practice rep, though, he told Chad Graff of The Athletic on Thursday that he "absolutely" expects to suit up Sunday against the Lions.
