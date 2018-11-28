Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice Wednesday
Diggs didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diggs sat out the Vikings' Week 9 game against the Lions due to a rib injury but has otherwise been a beacon of health this season, maintaining weekly offensive snaps counts of roughly 60 per game. He's been targeted 29 times in two games since the aforementioned absence, which has translated to 21 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps he's receiving a veteran's day off, but Wednesday's injury report will declare the reason for his lack of activity.
