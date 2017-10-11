Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice Wednesday

Diggs (groin) isn't practicing Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Diggs was visibly impacted by the groin injury in Monday's 20-17 win over the Bears, catching just one pass for four yards on four targets while playing a season-low 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps. His absence from Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise with the Vikings on a short week, and he'll still have two more chances to get in some work prior to Sunday's divisional showdown with the Packers. Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) also missed Wednesday's practice and seems like a long shot to play in Sunday's game.