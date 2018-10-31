Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice with rib injury

Diggs (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday.

After a hit at the end of a 19-yard reception this past Sunday against the Saints, Diggs conferred with Vikings trainers on the sideline before returning to the contest, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. A rib injury appears to be the culprit and seemingly will impact Diggs' practice reps all week. The severity of the issue is unclear, so his status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches.

