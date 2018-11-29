Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Missing another practice
Diggs (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Diggs was instead relegating to working out on the side while sporting a wrap on the left knee, which he likely tweaked in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers. The wideout's lack of involvement in team drills for back-to-back days don't offer much confidence about his health heading into the Week 13 tilt with the Patriots. Diggs may need to turn in a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.
