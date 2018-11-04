Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not expected to suit up Sunday
Diggs (ribs) is not expected to play Sunday against the Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Diggs is officially listed as questionable after being deemed a non-participant at all three practices this past week. Final confirmation of his Week 9 status will arrive upon the release of the Vikings' inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but it appears as though the team plans to play it safe with Diggs, with a Week 10 bye looming.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Unlikey to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Listed as non-participant•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: In serious danger of sitting out•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Likely limited at practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses another practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...