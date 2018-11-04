Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not expected to suit up Sunday

Diggs (ribs) is not expected to play Sunday against the Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Diggs is officially listed as questionable after being deemed a non-participant at all three practices this past week. Final confirmation of his Week 9 status will arrive upon the release of the Vikings' inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but it appears as though the team plans to play it safe with Diggs, with a Week 10 bye looming.

