Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not playing Sunday
Diggs (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions
At the outset of Week 9 prep, Diggs didn't practice but was confident in his ability to play through a rib injury suffered last Sunday against the Saints. By the release of Friday's injury report, though, that tone had changed among the Vikings, with Aldrick Robinson telling Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Start Tribune that "me, [Laquon Treadwell] and [Brandon Zylstra] -- all of us are going to play more." The team has confirmed as much with the inclusion of Diggs on the inactive list Sunday morning. He'll focus on getting back to full health beyond the Vikings' Week 10 bye.
