Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not seen at Wednesday's practice

Diggs (undisclosed) wasn't present at the open part of Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

On the heels of his third 100-yard performance of the season this past Sunday against the Saints, Diggs is absent for an unknown reason. Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune mentioned Diggs seemed to suffer a core muscle injury during that game. Ultimately, Wednesday's injury report will touch on Diggs' health, if there's any issue at all.

