Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not spotted at practice

Diggs (groin) was not present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

A non-participant the past two days, Diggs could still be listed as a limited participant if he gets in some work behind closed doors. He said Wednesday that he expects to play, but his lack of practice time this week suggests he's no better than 50-50 for Sunday's game against the Packers. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Vikings release their final injury report.