Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not wearing pads Monday
Diggs isn't wearing pads at Monday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs still came out on the field with his teammates and wasn't sporting any sort of wrap or brace. The Vikings may just be rewarding him with a reduced practice workload after he caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive of Saturday's preseason win over the Broncos. It was encouraging to see Diggs account for three targets on Kirk Cousins' four pass attempts.
