Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable

Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New England, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

As expected, Diggs gets a 'questionable' tag after returning to practice Friday in what appeared to be a limited capacity. He said he intends to play in the game despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, but it's probably best to treat him as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 PM EST kickoff.