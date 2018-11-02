Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable
Diggs (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Diggs played through the injury during the late stages of last week's 30-20 loss to the Saints on his way to a 10-119-1 receiving line, but he was then held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. He did return Friday in limited fashion, taking the field for the beginning of the session but then exiting once practice was opened up to the media. Diggs may be headed for a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoffs, with his snaps likely going to Laquon Treadwell and Aldrick Robinson in the event of an absence.
