Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially ruled out

The Vikings ruled Diggs (groin) out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Diggs said Wednesday that he expected to play, but his inability to practice all week hinted at this outcome. Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph should see plenty of targets from Case Keenum, while Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd figure to absorb the snaps left behind. Diggs will target a return to practice ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the Ravens.