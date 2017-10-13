Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially ruled out
The Vikings ruled Diggs (groin) out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Diggs said Wednesday that he expected to play, but his inability to practice all week hinted at this outcome. Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph should see plenty of targets from Case Keenum, while Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd figure to absorb the snaps left behind. Diggs will target a return to practice ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the Ravens.
More News
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...